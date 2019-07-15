‘A Quiet Place 2’ Has Quietly Begun Filming

Production has quietly begun for A Quiet Place 2, the highly anticipated sequel to John Krasinski‘s 2018 horror sensation. Krasinski returns to helm the film that helped establish himself as a rising director, though he won’t be back in front of the camera for the sequel. Returning for A Quiet Place 2 are Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family.

John Krasinski announced on Twitter that A Quiet Place 2 has begun filming, with Krasinski back on as director and Polly Morgan joining as cinematographer. Krasinski posted a photo of the clapperboard with the caption that said simply “Part II.” Whether this means the title of A Quiet Place 2 is A Quiet Place Part II is uncertain.

Polly Morgan is starting to build quite the resume as of late, with Noah Hawley’s stunning space drama Lucy in the Sky and several episodes of Legion under her belt. Krasinski teaming up with Morgan for A Quiet Place 2 seems like a fantastic choice, though Charlotte Bruus Christensen did a great job with the first film.

A Quiet Place 2 production begins in western New York, according to Syracuse.com, which tracks with the wooded setting of the first film, which was filmed in upstate New York. The film operates as a straight sequel to the first film, following the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, and Jupe) as they encounter new people played by Cillian Murphy and Brian Tyree Henry. Details on the film are scarce, but Krasinski offered a reason why this film is a direct sequel rather than centering on different family in the same world:

[With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Abbott family react to strangers, but we won’t be able to find out until A Quiet Place 2 opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.