Even though the first official day of fall isn’t upon us until later this month, Halloween lovers are already getting in the spirit of the spooky season. Even though this year the holiday won’t be quite as fun as usual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic keeping us scared throughout almost all of 2020, Nike has something that might make up for it.

This fall, Nike is releasing a new Air Max 95 pair of sneakers inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street dream slasher Freddy Krueger. Not only do they feature the movie monster’s signature sweater colors, but there are touches of metallic silver to represent Freddy’s signature bladed gloves, and there are some killer bloody accents too. Check out the Freddy Krueger Nike shoes below.

Freddy Krueger Nike Shoes

Hypebeast (via Bloody Disgusting) brought our attention to the new Freddy Krueger Nike Shoes coming this fall. As you can see, the upper part of the shoe is made of a mesh canvas material that looks like Krueger’s sweater. There’s a grey suede piece on the toecap, as well as a checkered tongue with metallic silver overlays featuring some of the blood usually splatted on Freddy’s gloves. There’s even more blood on the heel’s metallic silver backing, as well as on the Nike swoosh on the insole. Even the midsoles of the shoes have a red gel that resembles blood.

This isn’t the first time Nike has created shoes inspired by A Nightmare on Elm Street. They used a similar design for a pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows, but they were never released due to some sort of legal issue, and those that found their way onto the sneaker market now go for tens of thousands of dollars.

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when these Freddy Krueger Nike shoes will be available, but they’re expected sometime in October. They’re expected sometime in October, and supposedly they’ll be part of a Halloween-themed pack that also includes a Dracula-inspired Nike Air Trainer 3. So stay tuned to the Nike website to see when they’ll be going on sale.