A Most Violent Year is a phenomenal character drama featuring Oscar Isaac in Young Al Pacino Mode and Jessica Chastain sinking her teeth into a role that allows her to smoke cigarettes and give people withering glances. And yet, the film – which came from indie powerhouse A24 – feels somewhat overlooked. The overall reaction to the movie certainly doesn’t suggest someone would want to go ahead and make a sequel…and yet, that might be exactly what’s about to happen. A curious Twitter comment from Chastain hints that we might be seeing the Most Violent Year characters again, in some form.

Set in New York City during the winter of 1981, which was “statistically the most dangerous year in the city’s history”, A Most Violent Year “examines one immigrant’s determined climb up a morally crooked ladder, where simmering rivalries and unprovoked attacks threaten his business, family, and—above all—his own unwavering belief in the righteousness of his path.”

Oscar Isaac plays Abel Morales, the owner of a struggling heating oil company. He wants nothing more than to take advantage of the fabled American dream and become a success – on his own terms, and legally. But that’s easier said than done, and danger (and illegality) threaten things at every turn. By Abel’s side is his wife, Anna (Chastain), someone who isn’t as concerned with doing things by the book as Abel. She’s the daughter of a mob boss, and is far more comfortable bending the rules – and breaking the law – than Abel.

It’s a great film, and I even included it on my list of Underrated Movies of the Decade. Despite mostly positive reviews, A Most Violent Year only grossed $12 million on a $20 million budget. A movie like this was never going to be a smash hit, but it should’ve done better. Which is why the prospect of a sequel never crossed my mind.

And yet, that seems to be exactly what Jessica Chastain is hinting at. The actress replied to a Twitter comment by both professing her love for Oscar Isaac (and who can blame her?) while also suggesting they “may be visiting these characters again soon.”

I actually love him more ??

(Shhhhh guess who may be visiting these characters again soon?…) https://t.co/jxLmGRiuXZ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 1, 2020

What could this mean? I have a hard time believing we’re getting a Most Violent Year sequel movie, but maybe there’s some sort of miniseries in the works? Destined for Netflix, perhaps? I could see that happening. As long as Chastain, Isaac and writer-director J.C. Chandor are back, I’m in.