Drug addiction recovery is always difficult to watch, but Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s road to recovery as a young drug addict in A Million Little Pieces is straight up violent. It’s rare that you’ll find a red band trailer for a film based on a memoir of a recovered drug addict, but A Million Little Pieces warrants one when it shows the violent and bloody journey that Taylor-Johnson’s drug addict James goes through. Watch the red band A Million Little Pieces trailer below.

A Million Little Pieces Trailer

Based on the best-selling memoir by James Frey, A Million Little Pieces tells the harrowing true story of how a 23-year-old James was faced with “two options: treatment or death.” His body so damaged by his drug and alcohol addictions, James (Taylor-Johnson) is in danger of going into cardiac arrest if he takes one more hit. So his brother enrolls in him in rehab, where he undergoes a tough treatment that sends him on the road to recovery.

Taylor-Johnson co-wrote the screenplay with his wife and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) in a movie that seems like a personal, if predictable, depiction of addiction. But Taylor-Johnson looks to be giving a phenomenal performance as the struggling drug addict, while an impressive cast is rounded out by Billy Bob Thornton, Odessa Young, Giovanni Ribisi, Juliette Lewis, Charlie Hunnam, Dash Mihok, Charles Parnell, Ryan Hurst, David Dastmalchian, and Tom Amandes.

Here is the synopsis for A Million Little Pieces:

An alcoholic and a drug addict, 23 year-old James has two options: treatment or death. After waking up on a plane with a smashed up face and no memory of the past few weeks, he heads to rehab where he discovers much more than detox and therapy. As James endures the white-knuckle journey of mending his broken body, he heals his broken soul by connecting with other kindred spirits who also yearn and fight for a better life. A MILLION LITTLE PIECES is the latest film from acclaimed director Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a tour de force performance. Based on the best-selling book by James Frey with a screenplay by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Juliette Lewis, Giovanni Ribisi, Charlie Hunnam, and Odessa Young.

A Million Little Pieces hits theaters and On Demand on December 6, 2019.