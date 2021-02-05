Rodney Ascher‘s (Room 237) new documentary asks: what if we’re all living in a simulation? It’s a creepy thought, and A Glitch in the Matrix explores it in detail. The documentary, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, explores the subject of simulation theory, a long-held theory that reality is not what it seems. Watch the A Glitch in the Matrix trailer below.

A Glitch in the Matrix Trailer

What if we’re all living in a simulation? It’s the kind of thought experiment that can send chills down anyone’s spine, but it’s a question maybe best left to sci-fi movies or novels. But what if people genuinely believed in this theory? A Glitch in the Matrix dives into the harrowing implications of simulation theory, or the idea that the world is not real, but a computer simulation. It makes for interesting academic discussions, but has some more disturbing real-life ramifications, which the documentary dives into.

/Film’s Ben Pearson’ got a chance to see the film at the Sundance Film Festival, but was left with “a bad taste in my mouth,” writing in his negative review, “A Glitch in the Matrix is more than just a conspiracy theory movie: it’s about how we function in a societal system, how we interact with other people, and what happens when we embrace a worldview which seemingly offers answers to things in life that don’t make sense to us. But the movie stumbles over its muddled execution of some of those ideas, and as a result, can’t help but feel like a letdown.”

Here is the synopsis for A Glitch in the Matrix:

What if we are living in a simulation, and the world as we know it is not real? To tackle this mind-bending idea, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Asher (ROOM 237, THE NIGHTMARE) uses a noted speech from Philip K. Dick to dive down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy, and conspiracy theory. Leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable, the film uses contemporary cultural touchstones like THE MATRIX, interviews with real people shrouded in digital avatars, and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike. If simulation theory is not science fiction but fact, and life is a video game being played by some unknowable entity, then who are we, really? A GLITCH IN THE MATRIX attempts to find out.

A Glitch In the Matrix is now in theaters and available for digital rental at Amazon and Vudu.