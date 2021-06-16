Are you in the mood for a movie that blends together Cabin In the Woods, Scream, and Midsommar? What if I told you that movie was also Italian? Well, even if you’re not in the mood for all of that, you’re getting it anyway. The upcoming Netflix movie A Classic Horror Story released an enticing teaser last month, and now we have a full trailer that gives us a better look at what’s in store.

A Classic Horror Story Trailer

I’m always up for a classic horror story, which means I’m in the tank for A Classic Horror Story, a new Netflix movie arriving in July. This trailer gives us a much better look at the movie compared to the previous teaser, and based on what I’m seeing here, this very much looks like Cabin in the Woods meets Scream meets Midsommar. And maybe a little Texas Chain Saw Massacre/Wrong Turn crossed with Kill List thrown in for good measure

In A Classic Horror Story, “Nothing is what it seems… Five carpoolers travel in a motorhome to reach a common destination. Night falls and to avoid a dead animal carcass, they crash into a tree. When they come to their senses, they find themselves in the middle of nowhere. The road they were traveling on has disappeared and there is only a dense, impenetrable forest and a wooden house in the middle of a clearing, which they soon discover is the home of a spine-chilling cult. And there seems to be no way out of this scary forest.”

Roberto De Feo and Paolo Strippoli direct, with a screenplay from Lucio Besana & Roberto De Feo & Paolo Strippoli & Milo Tissone & David Bellini. A Classic Horror Story will hit Netflix on July 14.

Osso, Mastrosso, Carcagnosso

This trailer mentions three mysterious, cloaked figures named Osso, Mastrosso, Carcagnosso, and as it turns out, they aren’t names made up for the film. They’re drawn from a Calabrian folk song about “three Garduña brothers or three Spanish knights who fled Spain in the 17th century after washing with blood the honour of their seduced sister.” Per the song, “Osso, devoted to Saint George, stayed in Sicily and founded the Mafia or Cosa Nostra; Mastrosso, protected by Saint Michael, made his way to Calabria and founded the ‘Ndrangheta; and Carcagnosso, a devotee of the Virgin Mary, made his way to Naples and founded the Camorra.”

Now, what this has to do with the film as a whole remains a mystery. An article on the subject mentions that in the story of the three brothers, “there are specific references to Masonic awesomeness, which have helped create more mystery for centuries with their secret initiation rites and with their affiliation symbols. All that with the use of graphic images which are typical of religious holy cards, designed to emphasize a certain parallelism between the three Spanish knights of the XV century and today’s Mafiosi.”

Again: no idea what this has to do with the movie. But it’s something to think about when A Classic Horror Story arrives next month.