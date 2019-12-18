This ain’t your grandaddy’s Scrooge! FX’s new ultra-dark, ultra-creepy take on A Christmas Carol flips Charles Dickens’ immortal classic upside down and turns it into something approaching full-blown horror. This new take on the story debuts on FX tomorrow night, and there’s a new featurette that delves into what makes this Carol so different. Watch it below.

A Christmas Carol Featurette

What if someone decided to turn A Christmas Carol into a horror movie? The result would probably be the new FX movie that arrives tomorrow. Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Nick Murphy (The Awakening), A Christmas Carol maintains the classic set up of a cruel man learning his lesson right before Christmas, but Knight’s script takes great liberties with the source material.

Guy Pearce stars in this adaptations version of Ebenezer Scrooge, and this Scrooge has a much, much darker past than the guy in the Dickens story. Dickens’ Scrooge is just a stingy jerk, whereas Pearce’s character is responsible for some truly terrible stuff. Can he be redeemed? And is he even worthy of redemption? You’ll have to watch and find out.

Here’s the synopsis:

On Christmas Eve we meet Scrooge. A skin int, he’s isolated, begrudging and resentful of the world. He is aloof and miserable, always testing humanity to nd the worst in people and to ratify his own con rmation bias. All the friendships he had in the world he has lost. The hope and optimism he had as a child have been shattered by a brutal upbringing. Can the advent of his business partner Marley and the arrival of the three ghosts reinvigorate the spirit, joy and hope of a once-lost boy?

In addition to Pearce, A Christmas Carol features Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie / Ghost of Christmas Present, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit, Jason Flemyng as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba, Tiarna Williams as Belinda Cratchit, Lenny Rush as Tim Cratchit and Johnny Harris as Franklin Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol debuts on FX December 19 at 7:30 pm.