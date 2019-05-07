A Cast of Kings S8E4 – The Last of the Starks
Posted on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
The battle may have ended but the war for the throne is just about to start. David Chen and Joanna Robinson watch the fourth episode of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks.” Catch Ben and Jacob’s recap of the show on Slashfilm here. Read about Jamie’s baffling choice to leave Winterfell here.
Music in this episode comes from Jenny Owen Youngs, musician and co-host of the podcast Buffering the Vampire Slayer. Listen to the all the tracks that Jenny has written for A Cast of Kings here.
