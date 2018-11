Posted on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 by David Chen

In this special bonus episode of A Cast of Kings, Joanna Robinson and David Chen discuss some off-season developments that have happened in the past week, including George RR Martin’s interview with The Guardian and the new teaser trailer. Check out Joanna’s interview with George RR Martin and stay tuned for the new season of the show and podcacst in April 2019.

