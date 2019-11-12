It’s a beautiful day…to cry. Tom Hanks has never been more powerful than when he is inhabiting the role of Mr. Rogers, the beloved children’s show host who inspired generations of children. Hanks stars as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Marielle Heller‘s moving drama about the beloved TV figure and the jaded journalist (Matthew Rhys) who learns to be a little less cynical. Watch the new A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood trailer below.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Trailer

Based on the article by journalist Tom Junod, who profiled Rogers for Esquire, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follows Rhys’ jaded journalist as he embarks on an assignment to profile the beloved TV personality and is slowly won over by the man’s kindness and compassion.

Hanks embodies Mr. Rogers to a tee — not by doing an impression of the TV host, but by radiating that same empathy and warmth that somehow seemed to flow from Mr. Rogers. It’s a performance that elevates A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood beyond a simple inspirational biopic, as /Film reviewer Meredith Borders writes in her review from TIFF: “Hanks’ performance goes so far beyond imitation into embodying, even channeling. That genuine, tangible warmth, goodness, kindness, peace that Mister Rogers sent through television screens into our hearts for decades? Hanks is now sending it through the big screen. Seconds into his screentime and members of my audience were already sniffling.”

Here’s the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood synopsis:

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood opens November 22, 2019.