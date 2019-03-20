Are you sitting down? You better grab a seat, because the intensity of this brand new, piping hot, fresh-off-the-presses A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood photo is going to knock the breath right out of your chest. Steel yourself for what you’re about to see, because director Marielle Heller‘s Mr. Rogers biopic is getting real. Check out star Tom Hanks in action in the photo below.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Photo

“There’s an awful lot you can tell about a person by their shoes.” That’s a quote from one of Hanks’ most famous cinematic characters: Professor D.H. Gorr from The Ladykillers. I’m kidding – that’s actually a Forrest Gump quote. But can we apply its wisdom to this new photo of Hanks as delightful children’s television host Mr. Rogers? Can we learn anything about this man from his shoes?

Mr. Rogers would occasionally toss his shoes in the air on the actual show, but who knows – maybe Hanks is putting his own spin on the real-life man by switching up his shoe technique here. Maybe he’s a magician in this movie, and the shoe materialized out of nowhere as the conclusion to a personalized magic trick. Maybe Hanks’ version of Mr. Rogers loves playing catch with the employees of his public access TV show, and when Frank got their group football lodged in the rafters of the studio (damn it, Frank! We told you not to lob it so high!), the crafty Rogers made the unorthodox decision to keep the game alive by substituting his left shoe for the ball. But where is his right shoe? Is it on his foot? Is he juggling it, and it’s been flung so high that it’s above the edge of the frame? WE NEED ANSWERS.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy this picture of Tom Hanks with a shoe. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019.