What if I told you there was a super-secret organization of babysitters that’s been around for thousands of years? And what if I added that those babysitters hunt monsters? You would say, “That’s bullshit.” And you’d be right, but it’s also the plot of A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, a cute little Netflix movie that looks like a cross between Labyrinth, Little Monsters, with maybe a little Hocus Pocus thrown in for good measure.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Trailer

In A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, “When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson (Tamara Smart) reluctantly agrees to babysit Jacob Zellman (Ian Ho) on Halloween, the last thing she expects is to be recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence), tech genius Berna Vincent (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), creature expert Cassie Zhen (Lynn Masako Cheng) and potions master Curtis Critter (Ty Consiglio) to defeat a Boogeyman known as “The Grand Guignol” (Tom Felton), a glamorous witch named ‘Peggy Drood’ (Indya Moore) and their legion of mysterious monsters.”

The movie is based on the first installment of Joe Ballarini‘s book series of the same name, with Ballarini handling the screenplay as well. There are three books total, so who knows – maybe Netflix will make some sequels if this thing gets enough viewers. The other two books are called A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #2: Beasts & Geeks, and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting #3: Mission to Monster Island.

This Netflix adaptation comes from director Rachel Talalay, with Ivan Reitman and Amie Karp producing, and with Naia Cucukov, Tom Pollock, and Ilona Herzberg executive producing. The full cast includes Tamara Smart, Oona Laurence, Alessio Scalzotto, Ian Ho, Tamsen McDonough, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Lynn Masako Cheng, Ty Consiglio, Ashton Arbab, Crystal Balint, Ricky He, with Indya Moore and Tom Felton.

I haven’t read the books, but based on this trailer, this movie is absolutely not for me, and that’s okay! Not all entertainment needs to be tailor-made for just you – something I wish more movie-watchers would realize these days. As for The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, it looks fun and harmless enough that it might appeal to all those youths out there if they can put their darn GameBoys down long enough and stop watching the YouTubes.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting arrives on Netflix October 15.