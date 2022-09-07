A Bidding War Has Erupted Over The Rights To The NeverEnding Story

"It's a never ending biiiiiiiiiding waaaaaaar! Ahahah Ahahah Ahahahhhhh....."

The fantasy classic and source of an entire generation's childhood trauma, "The NeverEnding Story" might be the next major IP to see an onscreen reboot. Thanks to a report from Deadline, it appears as if studios across the globe are all vying for the rights to Michael Ende's book, which became a beloved film by Wolfgang Petersen. Deadline claims there are multi-million dollar offers on the table.

In the years that followed the success of Ende's novel, AVAInternational published six different novels called "Legends of Fantastica," which use existing parts of the plot and characters of "The NeverEnding Story" to tell brand new tales. This means that "The NeverEnding Story" still has plenty of new angles to explore, and plenty of new ways to inspire children to have their first existential crisis. AVA, the German agency that represents Ende's estate, declined to comment.

"The NeverEnding Story" as we all know and love it to be is about a little boy who discovers a magical book about a young warrior tasked with stopping the Nothing, an all-consuming dark force, from destroying the land of Fantastica. The tale is filled with all of the fantasy staples you could dream of, like dragons, beautiful kingdoms, magical whimsy, and, uh, a suicidal rockbiter. As much as "The NeverEnding Story" is a work of fantasy fiction, it's also a touching story about a grieving child using literature to remember that life is worth living, and sometimes the best way to escape the bullies in real life is to take solace in a good book.