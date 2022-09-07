Samara Weaving To Star In '90s-Set Comedy Thriller Borderline

Samara Weaving has lined up her latest genre project, and hopefully, it'll be less of a bloodbath than 2019's "Ready Or Not." No, actually, I take that back — Samara Weaving kicked butt in that hilarious horror flick, and it would be great to see her gear up for another fight to the death. Weaving is already set to appear in the upcoming sixth "Scream" movie, which will reunite her with "Ready Or Not" directors Tyler Gillett and Mat Bettinelli-Olpin, so why not double down and put her survivalist skills to the test? While her upcoming film isn't quite ticking the horror box, it certainly veers into very familiar territory by telling the story of a woman just barely evading tense circumstances to survive.

Variety reports that Weaving will take center stage in a new comedic thriller, currently in production in Vancouver. Titled "Borderline," the film follows a "helplessly romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a '90s pop superstar." Hopefully Weaving's fictional popstar status comes with lots of commentary on fame and a catchy tune to break the tension. The very promising logline also adds, "He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive." As for the script, it comes fresh off The Black List from Jimmy Warden ("The Babysitter: Killer Queen") who will make his directorial debut with this feature.