The Santa Clauses Teaser: Tim Allen Needs To Find The New Santa

At this point, we should probably just take it for granted that if you can think up a nostalgia-heavy Disney legacy sequel, reboot, remake, or revival you can think of, the Mouse House will most likely make it. So while we're sitting here waiting for the live-action re-do of "A Goofy Movie" (give us Bruno Mars as Powerline, baby!), let's talk about "The Santa Clauses."

Tim Allen, aka the man who voiced the toy inspired by the movie about the human Buzz Lightyear, reprises his role as cynical toy salesman-turned jolly ol' gift-deliverer Scott Calvin for "The Santa Clauses," a sequel series to the three "Santa Clause" films Disney made from 1994 to 2006. With his 65th birthday right around the corner, Scott realizes the time has come for him to pass his Santa hat to someone else. Seeing as he would prefer to find a replacement without having to fall to his death off a roof and hope the first person to put on his suit is good Santa material (yeah, that scene in "The Santa Clause" was pretty morbid in hindsight), Scott sets out from the North Pole in search of his successor.

With "The Santa Clauses" slated to premiere on Disney+ in the near future, Disney unveiled a sneak peek at the show during the D23 Expo. More on that below.