Why The Crabfeeder's Mask In House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar

When I first heard that there was a character on "House of the Dragon" named the Crabfeeder, I was pumped. This guy disposes of his victims by tying them up on the beach and letting a bunch of crabs slowly kill his victims — sounds like a nasty bugger who would make for an interesting antagonist for the series. At the end of episode 2, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant) decide to go to war with the Crabfeeder, so I fully expected for this character to be a major part of the show. My expectations were for naught.

Basically, the entire war between the two factions takes place off-screen, and the Crabfeeder is unceremoniously dispatched without ever so much as saying a word of dialogue. All we are left with is a pretty cool character design and our imagination. His look does make "Game of Thrones" fans ask a lot of questions. For one, he has Greyscale, the disease we saw plague Ser Jorah Mormont (Ian Glen), Lady Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram), and some unfortunate stone men driven mad.

But the other major factor of his appearance is that broken mask he wears, which is actually a mask that showed up on "Game of Thrones." That is the same mask worn by the Sons of the Harpy, the band of assassins that tried to take down Danaerys during her rule in Meereen. Why does he wear this mask besides it just being a cool design? Well, it just might be a bit of fan service.