The 5 Best Easter Eggs And References In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3, Episode 3

In the third episode of the third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Mining the Mind's Mines," the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos has been tasked with rescuing a team of geologists from a planet populated by silicon-based life forms called the Scrubble. Commander Ransom (Jerry O'Connell) bemoans the fact that Federation scientists often play fast-and-loose with safety, and it's always Starfleet who has to come clean up their research missions when they go afoul.

On the Scrubble planet, mysterious glowing crystal orbs read a victim's thoughts, briefly manifest their deepest desires in the real world, and then turn their victims into statues. Throughout the episode, characters will have to come up with quick, embarrassed excuses when some of their deepest desires appear in front of their peers. Ensign Mariner (Tawney Newsome), for instance, can't help but reveal that she's developed feelings for her Andorian co-worker Jennifer. Ensign Boimler's deepest desires involve his superior officer asking him to help out in an important mission; it's kind of sad that even in fantasy, Boimler is never the one in charge.

As is the mission statement of "Lower Decks," "Mind's Mines" is full of fun "Trek" references and clever Easter Eggs that an astute Trekkie will spot. Here are a few the keen eyes at /Film spotted.