Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy For Marvel's What If...?

Chadwick Boseman was a one-of-a-kind actor, and his legacy is still being honored to this day. During the first day of the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Boseman's performance on Marvel's "What If...?" series was honored with the Emmy for Best Character Voice-Over Performance.

The win was specifically for the episode "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" in which the overseeing Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) finds a universe where the future King of Wakanda was abducted by the Ravagers instead of Peter Quill. It seems like the entire galaxy is in a better place because of this — Thanos (Josh Brolin) learns the importance of compromise, the Ravagers take on a more noble cause, and many other big changes are made as a result of T'Challa's abduction. The episode itself was widely praised, with Boseman's energetic performance receiving particular acclaim. /Film's Max Marriner ranked the episode as the second-best of the series, calling Boseman's performance "warm and inspiring" in "a galaxy ... bursting with optimism."

"You can't understand your purpose unless you ask what if?" said Taylor Simone Ledward during her acceptance speech for her late husband's award. "What if the universe is conspiring in my favor? What if it's me? Chad would be so honored, and I am honored on his behalf."