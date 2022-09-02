Star Wars Bits: John Boyega, Rian Johnson, Rogue One, Andor, Ahsoka, Light And Magic, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, And More!

John Boyega recently appeared on Happy Sad Confused, where he discussed his "Star Wars" experience with host Josh Horowitz, including what was originally planned for Finn.

"It was a discussion from VII that was kind of brewing, because you didn't know which way it was gonna go, right? And then VIII went in another direction. So I think with VIII going in another direction, when you're bringing someone to the third, they have to kind of like appreciate what's happened in VIII and then still try and make a narrative of it. And J. J. Abrams, I mean J. J. really wanted, Force Awakens is the movie that J. J. directed, he was kind of pinpoint plotting a trajectory. But obviously with the different creative differences in the middle and then getting to the third, it's kind of like he still wanted to just force it in there, just squeeze it in there. And that's when you get the moment between Finn and Jannah where Jannah asks him 'How do you know?' and he says 'It's a feeling'.

So it was interesting when those talks were coming in the first stage. And I thought, obviously, you get the lightsaber, you start swinging, and defending, and I'm like, 'Nah, yeah, yeah,' last time I checked, you can't even just swing that you know a certain type of way. When Han was holding it briefly, what did he do? He held it to like get the locks off or something. It was like manual labor. But you're just using it to defend and you know, you defend your friend, you must have something in you. But, who knows if maybe down the line, they have like a younger actor or whatever, and they try to expand on Finn. Who knows if we get that. We can get to see like what is it about this dude that made him so special."