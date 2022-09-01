The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Trailer: The Team Heads Off To Summer Hockey Camp

Clearly, the Mighty Ducks have some trouble fitting into the strict training regimens under the supervision of former NHL player Colin Cole (Duhamel). While Alex is all about the fun spirit of hockey and keeping the kids' spirits up, Cole is all about creating finely tuned athletic machines who can skate like the wind and drill hockey pucks straight into the goal. That makes for some amusing mismatching, especially when it comes to the hilarious Maxwell Simkins as Evan's friend Nick, who just can't deal with not having pizza and running through the woods.

Undoubtedly, Cole and Alex will end up teaching each other something about hockey and life, and the kids will step up to their next challenge without losing their fun-loving identities in the process. But it'll be how they get there that hopefully makes the series another entertaining watch.

The only problem is the unfortunate lack of Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay. Sadly, the franchise star allegedly declined to follow COVID-19 vaccination policies, so he was left on the bench this season. Interestingly enough, when Duhamel was cast for the second season of "Game Changers" it was said that he was replacing Estevez, but this feels more like Duhamel was always going to be in this role, regardless of Estevez's involvement. So what we might be missing instead is Bombay clashing with Cole alongside Alex.

Even without the presence of Gordon Bombay, it feels like we're getting a second season that follows in the footsteps of "D2: The Mighty Ducks."