Gundam Is Finally Coming Back After A Seven-Year Absence – Here's What You Need To Know

"Gundam" is finally coming back after a long seven-year journey! "The Witch From Mercury" marks the return of one of Japan's biggest media franchises.

A massive 43-year-old franchise with over 50 installments across film and TV, it can be quite daunting to even attempt to enter the world of Yoshiyuki Tomino's epic real robot space opera. Whether you're a returning fan or someone brand new to the very idea of what a Gundam is, we're here to answer every question you might have about the new show and the franchise it is aiming to revitalize.

So, first up, what is "Gundam" exactly? To give it its full name, "Mobile Suit Gundam" is a long-running series focusing on people capable of piloting Gundams, the most advanced, giant humanoid mecha — also called Mobile Suits. This is rather standard stuff for the mecha genre of anime, but what set Tomino's world apart — and helped revolutionize anime itself — was a more realistic approach when it came to the series' portrayal of war. No longer treated as superheroes, Tomino rejected the "super robot" genre to instead treat the giant robots as the serious weapons of war that they really are — weapons with very cool lightsabers.