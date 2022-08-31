Shia LaBeouf Can't Escape The News, Joins Francis Ford Coppola's Epic Megalopolis

This is a very precarious time to be getting into the Shia LaBeouf business.

The gifted actor, who's veered from the commercial crap of Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies to daringly non-mainstream films like Andrea Arnold's "American Honey," was accused in 2020 by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs of sexual battery, assault, and affliction of emotional distress. Over the last five months, he has both denied these allegations and acknowledged on Jon Bernthal's "Real Ones" podcast that he "hurt that woman." LaBeouf also made headlines recently by rebutting, with credible receipts, Olivia Wilde's claim that she fired him from the production of her sophomore directorial effort, "Don't Worry Darling."

Additionally, because he's evidently in an unburdening mood, he disclosed to Bernthal that his autobiographical "Honey Boy" misrepresented his father as an abusive monster. "My dad was so loving to me my whole life," he said.

The media can't decide if this is a meltdown or a comeback. I think it's the former (and will be until he faces the music for what he allegedly did to FKA Twigs). Francis Ford Coppola, however, who's made a career out of looking before leaping, wants LaBeouf to be a part of "Megalopolis," which every cinephile hopes will be the filmmaker's career-capping masterpiece.

Giant Freakin Robot scored the exclusive news of LaBeouf's casting, though there's no word of how significant the role is.