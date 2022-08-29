Clue: Everything We Know About The Animated Series Version Of The Beloved Board Game

The game that taught you how candlesticks could be used for murder is getting an animated series from Fox.

"Clue," the board game first sold in 1949, was turned into a live-action film back in 1985 and is getting the animation treatment from Hasbro's eOne and Fox Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment. Don't get this series confused with the 20th Century Studios live-action remake that is set to star Ryan Reynolds, directed by James Bobin ("The Muppets").

If you cast your mind back to childhood, you may recall the board game with teeny tiny murder weapons, rooms where the murder took place, and suspects named Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, and Mr. Green (these names differ in some versions). The game, which has been sold in over 30 countries (where it's sometimes called "Cluedo"), has a murder for you to solve, and now it's happening in animated form.

Though there have been a ton of proposed movies and series about toys and games like Candyland, Play-Doh, and Monopoly which may leave you scratching your head in confusion, this one actually makes sense. It has a narrative built in; a murder has been committed, and a group of sleuths must figure out who did it.

Here's everything we know so far about the "Clue" animated series.