House Of The Dragon's Second Episode Actually Gained Viewers Over The Premiere

Anticipation for the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" was at an all-time high when it premiered last Sunday. Despite some viewers feeling disappointed with the rushed final season of the original series, and the odd fates of some of the characters, it appears that a whole lot of fans were willing to make the journey back to Westeros.

If you haven't watched it yet, "House of the Dragon" is set a bit less than 200 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The dragon-riding family is in power over the seven kingdoms, and at this point, they've still got a bunch of those scaly beasts to ride. King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is a good man for the most part, but that doesn't always make for a strong ruler. His brother and heir Daemon (Matt Smith) is reckless, so Viserys names a new heir; his teenage daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock for the first half of the season, and Emma D'Arcy after the 10-year time jump that will take place halfway through). However, the ruling class has a big issue with the idea of a woman who rules.

The first episode did well to the tune of 10 million viewers, which is the biggest audience ever for an HBO premiere. Considering some of the more brutal moments in that episode, you might expect some viewership to drop off. Not at all. In fact, even more people tuned in to see what happened next, according to Warner Bros. Discovery (via Variety).