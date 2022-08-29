Oldboy Is Returning To Theaters For Its 20th Anniversary

Revenge is a dish best served cold, so it's fitting that Park Chan Wook's action revenge film "Oldboy" is getting another theatrical run to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The South Korean masterpiece tells the tale of Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik), a man who was kidnapped and held captive for 15 years in a tiny apartment with no knowledge of why he was captured. When he's finally released, he has only five days to try and find the architect of his misery and get his revenge for fifteen years of imprisonment. It's wild stuff that only gets weirder as the story progresses, with action sequences that have become the stuff of cinema legend. Seriously, the hallway fight is one of the greatest scenes ever committed to celluloid, and the entire climax is a masterclass in tension. The movie didn't get a wide theatrical release in the U.S., so for many fans, this will be their first chance to see Oh Dae-Su kick butts on the big screen.

According to Variety, Neon landed the U.S. distribution rights to the film and will bring the movie back to theaters for the 20th anniversary sometime in 2023, though an exact date has not yet been revealed.