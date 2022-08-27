What's Up With The Outlander Reference In The Invitation? [Exclusive]

There are plenty of mysteries baked into new thriller "The Invitation." There's the mystery of Evie's (Nathalie Emmanuel) lineage: a quest to figure out her family history that leads her to meet Oliver (Hugh Skinner), an apparent long-lost cousin. There's the mystery of the family gathering she attends with Oliver, an opulent wedding held at an imposing English countryside manor where the dress code seems to be "Eyes Wide Shut" chic. And there are mysteries involving unknown brides and vampiric rituals, too. But there's one small but intriguing mystery we've gotten to the bottom of as the movie hits theaters this weekend: why does Evie own an "Outlander" T-shirt?

/Film's Jack Giroux recently spoke with "The Invitation" director Jessica M. Thompson for a wide-ranging interview about the film's practical effects, horror nods, and more. Along the way, the pair touched on a notable detail from the movie: a scene in which Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) wears an "Outlander" shirt. As Thompson explained, the shirt is a great way to silently signal Evie's motivations for staying at the family event long after spooky things start to happen.

"I didn't want us to feel like her staying was completely unbelievable or anything like that, because she is falling in love, and these [people] are her family," Thompson says of Evie facing the horrors of the film rather than running from them. One way to let us in on the heroine's headspace and justification for staying? With a shirt that signifies her love for adventure and romance. It turns out the character is a fan of the lusty Starz TV show based on Diana Gabaldon's equally steamy time travel romance novels.