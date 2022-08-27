The Long Wait For Neill Blomkamp's District 10 Will Be Even Longer To 'Time It Right'

We heard previously that "District 10" would deal with "a topic in American history" without much elaboration on what it meant. When Sharlto Copley says "there was a timing thing with what was going on sociopolitically," that could mean any number of things, but it again makes me wonder if the idea they have for the sequel has something to do with America's racial history. This would go along with the first film, which used the term "prawn" as a kind of racial epithet for an oppressed alien species in an apartheid-esque shantytown in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Neill Blomkamp was born. Copley's character, the bureaucrat Wikus, learns a bit of empathy for the prawn as he starts turning into one.

Writing about his birthplace is one thing, but with everything that's happened in U.S. politics the last few years, maybe Blomkamp — who now holds Canadian citizenship — felt it wasn't the right time for someone with an outside perspective to be wading into such a minefield. If that's the case, there's no telling when things will ever cool off, and it feels like the long-gestating "District 10" might have missed its chance to strike while the iron was hot for a "District 9" sequel. That said, for every belated sequel that was poorly received, like "Sin City: Dame to Kill for," there's one that fared better critically and commercially, such as "Top Gun: Maverick."

While "District 10" may wind up being a legacy sequel by the time we see it, "Prey" is another recent movie that shows you can still revive a dead property and inject new life into it if you have the right idea. Meet you back here in two years to discuss the development status of "District 10" again ...