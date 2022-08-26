How To Watch Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris At Home

Every year, there are always a few critically acclaimed gems that don't get quite enough traction to make an impression among the tentpole summer blockbusters, whether it be through a lackluster marketing campaign or the big dogs pushing it out. One of this summer's most pleasant surprises is "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," a thoroughly delightful adaptation of Paul Gallico's 1958 novel about a London maid who travels to the city of lights to fulfill her dream of owning a Dior couture dress of her own.

I've never read the book upon which the film is based on, but director Anthony Fabian ("Good Hope") imbues the kind-hearted fairy tale with an exuberant amount of charm. It has the beating heart of a storybook, bolstered by a charismatic central performance from Lesley Manville.

Manville's presence in a story about fashion may cause some whiplash to those who are familiar with her role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread," but she's so effortless in making you root for her to get the Dior dress of her dreams. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, who recently won an Academy Award for her stunning work in "Cruella," makes these extravagant dresses feel as if they were borne from magic.

If you happened to miss "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" during its brief theatrical run, don't worry, you can soon watch it at home.