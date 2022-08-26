How To Watch Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris At Home
Every year, there are always a few critically acclaimed gems that don't get quite enough traction to make an impression among the tentpole summer blockbusters, whether it be through a lackluster marketing campaign or the big dogs pushing it out. One of this summer's most pleasant surprises is "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," a thoroughly delightful adaptation of Paul Gallico's 1958 novel about a London maid who travels to the city of lights to fulfill her dream of owning a Dior couture dress of her own.
I've never read the book upon which the film is based on, but director Anthony Fabian ("Good Hope") imbues the kind-hearted fairy tale with an exuberant amount of charm. It has the beating heart of a storybook, bolstered by a charismatic central performance from Lesley Manville.
Manville's presence in a story about fashion may cause some whiplash to those who are familiar with her role in Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread," but she's so effortless in making you root for her to get the Dior dress of her dreams. Costume designer Jenny Beavan, who recently won an Academy Award for her stunning work in "Cruella," makes these extravagant dresses feel as if they were borne from magic.
If you happened to miss "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" during its brief theatrical run, don't worry, you can soon watch it at home.
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD
"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" will receive an early digital release on September 2, 2022, before being made available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 6, 2022 from Focus Features and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
The film rounds out a wonderful cast with Isabelle Huppert ("Greta"), Ellen Thomas ("Johnny English Reborn"), Jason Isaacs ("Mass"), Lucas Bravo ("Emily in Paris"), Lambert Wilson ("The Matrix Reloaded"), Alba Baptista ("Fatima"), Anna Chancellor ("The Dreamers"), Rose Willams ("The Power"), Roxanne Duran ("The Cursed"), Bertrand Poncet ("La Belle Époque), Christian McKay ("The Theory of Everything"), and Freddie Fox ("Pride").
Here is what you can expect in terms of exclusive bonus features for "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." It doesn't look like much for those who would like a greater insight into how the film was made, but those who would like a few more bits, here is what you'll find with the upcoming home media release:
. Deleted and Extended Scenes – Ada Rushes Toward the Metro / Ada Wants to Speak to André / Full Cabaret
. Gag Reel – Watch hilarity ensue, as the all-star cast endure bloopers and mishaps during their time on set!