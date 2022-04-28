Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Trailer: Lesley Manville Finds Love And A Dior Dress
Lesley Manville finds herself on the other side of couture fashion in the charming comedy "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris." The film is directed by "Skin" and "Louder than Words" filmmaker Anthony Fabian, and is based on a 1958 book by author Paul Gallico. In the book, a woman named Mrs. Harris is determined to visit the Parisian House of Dior for a dress of her own.
Focus Features shared some tidbits about "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," calling it a "whimsical comedy" led by "Phantom Thread" actress Lesley Manville, who plays a widowed cleaning woman in the 1950s-set period piece. Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, and Lucas Bravo round out the film's cast.
Mrs. Harris lives for a day
After terrorizing us with her steely gaze and no-nonsense attitude in "Phantom Thread," Lesley Manville turns around to play a frumpy cleaning lady in "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" (it's pronounced Par-EE). Wasting her life away cleaning houses and waiting for her soldier husband to return, Mrs. Harris decides to gather up all her savings and head to Paris, where she makes an immediate impact on those French snobs, including Isabelle Huppert, who this time plays the steely haute couture expert who wants to throw Mrs. Harris out of the fashion house.
"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" looks like an absolute charmer, and a hilarious 180 from "Phantom Thread," for which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. At the very least, it looks like a period piece about fashion that will go down much easier than the 2017 Paul Thomas Anderson film.
Here's the official synopsis for "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris":
In partnership with the House of Dior, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.
"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" will premiere in theaters July 15, 2022.