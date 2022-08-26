George Miller Had The Idea For Three Thousand Years Of Longing Since The '90s [Exclusive]

"Three Thousand Years of Longing," the centuries-spanning epic and George Miller's first film since "Mad Max: Fury Road," has finally arrived in theaters after a boisterous Cannes debut. However, what many might not know is that it is actually an adaptation of a short story by British writer A.S. Byatt titled "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye," a story published in her 1994 collection of the same name.

While speaking to /Film's Emma Stefansky in an interview, Miller recounted when he first read "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye." Once he finished the story, he knew that it was a story he had to adapt to the big screen.

"I first came across the story when someone gave me a small anthology of fairy tales that A.S. Byatt had written," the "Happy Feet" director recalled. "One of them was a little longer than the others, about 40 pages, called 'The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye.' And I read it, and it was one of those stories that wouldn't let me go."

However, that wasn't a story that he read over the COVID-19 pandemic, nor is it one that he read while celebrating his Oscar nominations for "Fury Road." Miller revealed that he had read the story all the way back in the 1990s, and he's been trying to get this adaptation made ever since.