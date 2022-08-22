One Of John Mayer's Songs Is Being Adapted Into A 'Major Motion Picture'

One of John Mayer's songs will serve as the basis for a "major" new movie.

During a concert last night, the seven-time Grammy Award winner announced that "Walt Grace's Submarine Test, January 1967," a song from his 2012 album "Born & Raised," is being adapted into a film. The concert was live-streamed online in an effort to raise money to support the Montana community where he's lived for more than a decade, which experienced devastating flooding earlier this summer.

"I want to say one thing that might get me in trouble, 'cause that's what I do," Mayer said after finishing a rendition of "Walt Grace" on stage. "That song is soon to be a major motion picture. It's true. It's true. It's going to be a movie."

"Walt Grace's Submarine Test, January 1967" is one of the most novelistic songs in Mayer's extensive discography. While his typical sound encompasses soulful ballads, blistering guitar jams, and catchy, upbeat pop tunes about love, loss, and legacy, this is a rare example of Mayer settling in to tell the listener a straightforward story with equal parts melancholy and hopefulness. The song follows Walt Grace, a man who is fed up with his lot in life and decides to throw himself into inventing a homemade submarine. His family and friends are skeptical that he can pull it off, but with hard work, he perseveres and becomes something of a legend to his old pals back home, while seemingly leaving his old life, including his wife and children, behind forever. (Shades of Richard Dreyfuss's character in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind.")

While it's possible, of course, to take the song purely at face value, you can also read it as a commentary about Mayer transitioning out of the public persona he cultivated in the 2000s (i.e., the womanizing, foot-in-his-mouth, speaks-before-he-thinks celebrity) and evolving into a quieter, more introspective musician.