Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer: Hello There, New Star Wars Documentary On Disney+

The trailer sees both McGregor and Christensen discussing their respective returns to "Star Wars" after both of them had quite the long break following the release of "Revenge of the Sith." They both had unique journeys in the time between Episode III and this miniseries, with McGregor working in some massive Hollywood projects, becoming an all around in-demand actor that fans begged to see as Kenobi for years. Christensen, meanwhile, did some acting here and there but left the industry for a bit. But the love for the prequels that has blossomed over the years paved the way for the actor to return as not only Anakin Skywalker once again, but Darth Vader good and proper.

We also get a lot of behind-the-scenes footage that shows us how the show was brought to life, with director Deborah Chow walking us through it. It all looks quite cinematic and entertaining for a glorified featurette, but "Star Wars" has always done this sort of thing quite well. It's also increasingly remarkable that streaming essentially made it so that robust special features that were once a regular thing with Blu-ray/DVD releases are no longer as necessary for studios to focus on. Yet, Disney+ has released stuff like this that might have normally been on a Blu-ray, using it as a way to keep subscribers happy.