Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Trailer: Hello There, New Star Wars Documentary On Disney+
After well over a decade away from the "Star Wars" galaxy, Ewan McGregor returned to reprise his role as famed Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in a miniseries on Disney+, appropriately titled "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The show came and went, but it won't be the last we see of McGregor in a galaxy far, far away. While it may not be a second season of the show or an appearance in a movie, Disney has released a trailer for a new documentary special titled "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return."
The doc will be making its way to the streaming service as part of the annual Disney+ Day celebration, offering a look at the return of McGregor's Obi-Wan, as well as Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is back on Disney+ Day with A Jedi's Return
The trailer sees both McGregor and Christensen discussing their respective returns to "Star Wars" after both of them had quite the long break following the release of "Revenge of the Sith." They both had unique journeys in the time between Episode III and this miniseries, with McGregor working in some massive Hollywood projects, becoming an all around in-demand actor that fans begged to see as Kenobi for years. Christensen, meanwhile, did some acting here and there but left the industry for a bit. But the love for the prequels that has blossomed over the years paved the way for the actor to return as not only Anakin Skywalker once again, but Darth Vader good and proper.
We also get a lot of behind-the-scenes footage that shows us how the show was brought to life, with director Deborah Chow walking us through it. It all looks quite cinematic and entertaining for a glorified featurette, but "Star Wars" has always done this sort of thing quite well. It's also increasingly remarkable that streaming essentially made it so that robust special features that were once a regular thing with Blu-ray/DVD releases are no longer as necessary for studios to focus on. Yet, Disney+ has released stuff like this that might have normally been on a Blu-ray, using it as a way to keep subscribers happy.
A return of the Jedi on Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day will see several releases, such as the streaming debut of "Thor: Love and Thunder." But with "Andor" not arriving until later in September, Disney needed something from "Star Wars" to drop on the holiday commemorating the anniversary of the streaming service launching back in 2019. As such, "A Jedi's Return" will give them the opportunity to offer subscribers something from one of the biggest franchises around without having to dig into "Andor" or anything else scripted. Plus, it looks like a good way to help give fans a little extra taste of McGregor's long-awaited return given that there is no guarantee that we are going to get a second season of the show.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return" arrives on Disney+ on September 8.
This special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow leads the cast and crew as they create new heroes and villains that live alongside new incarnations of beloved Star Wars characters, and an epic story that dramatically bridges the saga films.