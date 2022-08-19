Days Gone: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Video Game Adaptation

The 2019 open-world action/adventure video game "Days Gone" is getting the big screen treatment from Sony PlayStation Productions, according to Deadline. The PlayStation game from Bend Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment is set in a post-apocalyptic future in the Pacific Northwest after a pandemic turns people into zombie-like creatures called Freakers. It has sold over nine million units so far, with the lead role of Deacon St. John voiced by Sam Witwer, the voice of Darth Maul in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

This move comes after the success of Sony's "Uncharted" film, based on the video game of the same name, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. "Uncharted" made almost $402 million worldwide, making it the fifth-highest grossing after "Warcraft," "Detective Pikachu," "Rampage," and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."

Here is everything we know so far about the film adaptation of "Days Gone."