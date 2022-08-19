Glorious Clip: Ryan Kwanten Goes Up Against A Lovecraftian Glory Hole In The Latest Shudder Movie [Exclusive]

In practically no time at all, Shudder has established itself as the prime streaming destination for all sorts of hidden gems in the horror genre. Let's put it this way, for a recent example: Any platform that provides a home for a fever dream as genuinely unhinged and utterly unforgettable as Phil Tippett's "Mad God" deserves all the plaudits and appreciation it gets.

Not content to rest on such refreshing success stories, however, Shudder is moving ahead with its next prized acquisition. "Glorious" alternately awed, scared, and delighted festival audiences upon its premiere at this year's Fantasia Fest, ahead of its recent debut on streaming. /Film's Matt Donato reviewed the film, describing it as, "Slimy, icky cosmic horror gets existential in a roadway rest stop bathroom to embrace single-location simplicity, yet existential provocation is infinite. It's a bit 'Lovecraftian Saw' as cotton-candy-colored doomsdaying pits man against hidden gobbledygook, relying on dialogue and unseen characters to examine mortal sins on a universal scale."

"Glorious" follows a man named Wes (Ryan Kwanten) who struggles to regain his bearings following a particularly rough breakup. Naturally, that goes awry when he finds himself locked in a bathroom and accosted by a Lovecraftian monster (J.K. Simmons). Today, /Film is able to exclusively debut a relatively grounded clip from the film, showing just how much baggage the main character lugs around prior to his otherworldly encounter with, well, you'll have to watch the movie to believe it.

Check out the clip below!