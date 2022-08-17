Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle Trailer: The Birdemic Is Back, But With Sea Eagles, Apparently
Let's get one thing clear; there actually is no such thing as a "so-bad-it's-good" movie. If you enjoy a movie, regardless of its production value or quality, then it's fine to say that you enjoy watching it. While it's important to acknowledge flaws in a movie's production, it's also just as important that you enjoy watching a movie rather than masquerade that enjoyment under irony.
That being said, there is no denying that the modern canon of "favorites of a questionable quality" is strong. Part of this has to do with James Nguyen's 2010 horror "Birdemic: Shock and Terror," a bizarrely entertaining cult classic that found an audience in the years after its unlikely release. It led to a 2013 sequel, "Birdemic 2: The Resurrection," and now, a third movie is finally about to be unleashed onto the unsuspecting masses.
The release of "Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle" was recently announced as part of the Fantastic Fest 2022 line-up, and /Film will be in attendance. Once again being released by Severin Films (which released the original "Shock and Terror" and not "The Resurrection"), the official trailer for the movie has been released, teasing an all-new line-up of conservationist heroes fighting off against a new avian threat.
We have to do something about this damn global warming
While it won't have any returning cast members from the first two "Birdemic" films, "Sea Eagle" looks like it will share some important similarities. The most obvious of these is the fact that global warming has somehow driven birds into killing humans, although this time, it looks like only the titular sea eagles are affected. Other key motifs that look to be maintained in this threequel are awkward love-making scenes, catchy and original songs, and, of course, coat hangers as the best tool to fend off manic birds.
What else is it about? According to Fantastic Fest's description of the film, it is ultimately a Romantic Thriller™ involving Evan (Ryan Lord) and Kim (Julia Culbert), two strangers that have a chance encounter and slowly fall in love. Unfortunately, their young love is interrupted by the omnipresent danger of global warming and how their town's sea eagles are consuming water with too much CO2. Bummer! If they want to keep both their town and romantic spark alive, they're going to have to team up with a ragtag group of survivors to take down these murderous birds. Oh, and they might find a solution to global warming, maybe.
"Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle" will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, which runs from September 22 through 29. Further distribution information will presumably be announced soon.