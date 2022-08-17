Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle Trailer: The Birdemic Is Back, But With Sea Eagles, Apparently

Let's get one thing clear; there actually is no such thing as a "so-bad-it's-good" movie. If you enjoy a movie, regardless of its production value or quality, then it's fine to say that you enjoy watching it. While it's important to acknowledge flaws in a movie's production, it's also just as important that you enjoy watching a movie rather than masquerade that enjoyment under irony.

That being said, there is no denying that the modern canon of "favorites of a questionable quality" is strong. Part of this has to do with James Nguyen's 2010 horror "Birdemic: Shock and Terror," a bizarrely entertaining cult classic that found an audience in the years after its unlikely release. It led to a 2013 sequel, "Birdemic 2: The Resurrection," and now, a third movie is finally about to be unleashed onto the unsuspecting masses.

The release of "Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle" was recently announced as part of the Fantastic Fest 2022 line-up, and /Film will be in attendance. Once again being released by Severin Films (which released the original "Shock and Terror" and not "The Resurrection"), the official trailer for the movie has been released, teasing an all-new line-up of conservationist heroes fighting off against a new avian threat.