The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer: A Guy Actually Did This

After gaining fame for anarchic, hilariously dumb movies like the appropriately titled "Dumb and Dumber," and participating in the horrendously bad "Movie 43," Peter Farrelly shocked audiences everywhere when he made a film the Academy deemed Oscar-worthy and not just a racist dramedy.

But how do you follow "Green Book"? Why, with an absurdist war drama with a great cast, of course! "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" is, like its predecessor, based on a true story, and it stars Zac Efron's John "Chickie" Donohue. In 1967, Chickie dared travel to Vietnam in the middle of the war to deliver beers to the troops. Not all troops, mind you, but specifically the kids from his neighborhood, who are spread out across the country. Along the way he will probably learn a few lessons, and evade lots of bullets.

The film also stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. It is set to make its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.