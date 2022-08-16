The Sandman Composer David Buckley Breaks Down Highlights From Season 1 [Spoiler Interview]

How deeply did you feel like you had to dig into the world of "Sandman," or were you really just responding to the work you were seeing on the screen?

I'm a newcomer. I think it's fairly normal for people who work in the industry. It's not like we have to be fans of something in order to get a job. It'd be slightly odd, I think, or it would be quite limiting. But I did think, it's obviously based on some kind of content and there's a fan following, and this show has been trying to get it off its feet for decades and all sorts of buzz about it, I thought I need to honor everything about it, from Neil's initial comics to people's expectations ... well, people's expectations to a certain extent. I can't really be governed by that.

Impossible to gauge, anyway, right?

Yeah, exactly. Yeah. The beginning of the process, for me, was one of getting invested in the world. Nothing to do with music, just really reading the comics, which I got online and trying to absorb the source material and then talking to the producers and the showrunner about what they'd been up to, what they were trying to do with it. What's the difference between this and the comics and what are they trying to do? That was a big initial part of the process for me, which, broadly speaking, is the same with anything I do, but obviously when there is folklore attached to it and source material, then I do think one needs to go there and mug up a bit on all that stuff.

Did you ever have a conversation with Neil and maybe discuss what he imagined the sound of the world was originally like?

I didn't really communicate directly with Neil. I think all shows work in different ways. My main point of contact was the showrunner, Adam Heinberg. He would have been talking to Neil every single day. I know something came up, at one point, and it didn't occur to me, but Dream looks a little bit like the lead singer from The Cure. There was some talk about the score sounding like The Cure. And then I was told, "But obviously that's not what you are going to be doing." I was like, "Phew. Okay, because that's not what I do. I don't write Cure-like music. If they want Cure-like music, go and ask The Cure. If you want someone who knocks off The Cure, go and ask someone who knocks off The Cure. Two things that I don't do: Cure, or Cure knock-offs.

So, I mean, no, I never got into that conversation directly. There was no real order from above. It wasn't like, "It's got to be this. It's got to be that. It's got to be symphonic. It's got to be atmospheric." So there was none of that.

I watched some early cuts when I got involved. I could tell that this was going to be an eclectic thing, because the story is eclectic. When I was in the running as one of the composers, I knew that it needed someone who was nimble enough to be able to move from writing for an orchestra, to doing some sound design stuff — someone who could get their head around quite a few different styles of writing.

Never was I told that it had to be this, that, and the other. Thank God, because that would be a fairly daunting thing. I always tend to think that when one is hired for a job, that there is something in one's back catalog that people like. I don't think it's just my winning personality.

They hired you for a reason, yes.

It may just be because of my good looks and charm, but I'm inclined to think that there was something that I've done before [Laughs]. I don't think it's like, "Oh that score you did for 'The Town'? That's what we want," because that would be boring. No one wants to replicate their work from another thing and just plunk it on there. No satisfaction would be derived from that.

I'm adamant that people feel something. And I think, "Ah, yeah. What I feel there, I want to feel here." Then you get into the nuts and bolts of how you actually manifest that, musically.