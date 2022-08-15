End Of The Road Trailer: 'Nobody Messes With My Family'

From the trailer, it appears that the family has been going through a rough patch, with one of the kids asking if they are homeless. It's also quickly clear how much this family loves each other. One bad decision, made for a good reason, could change everything and put them all in danger.

It appears that Brenda is connected to this in some way, since the bad guys seem to know who she is. As someone who would watch Queen Latifah read a phone book on camera, I don't even mind that this is a story that feels like one we've seen before. It looks intriguing, and I'm looking forward to seeing the work she does with it.

"End of the Road" is directed by Millicent Shelton, who is the first Black woman to receive an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for her work on "30 Rock." Her resume includes directing episodes of "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Bernie Mac Show," "Castle," "Californication," "Leverage," and "The Walking Dead." Here is the synopsis for the film:

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.

"End of the Road" will stream on Netflix beginning on September 8, 2022.