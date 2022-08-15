Wizard Of Oz 'Reimagining' Coming From Black-Ish Creator Kenya Barris

Somewhere over the rainbow, "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is working on a new take on "The Wizard of Oz." Deadline reports today that Barris will be writing and directing a "reimagining" of the classic story, with his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, producing.

While no details are currently available about the direction the new film may take, it stands to reason that it will incorporate some aspects from L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," which is now in the public domain. The beloved 1939 "The Wizard of Oz" film, meanwhile, is an MGM production that is still copyrighted (Amazon owns MGM), while Barris' upcoming movie will reportedly be a Warner Bros. project.

The new movie also has a slightly different title: "Wizard of Oz," taking Sean Parker's advice from "The Social Network" and dropping the "The." Still, it seems the project will find a way to pay homage to the MGM version of the story, as Deadline describes it as "a modern reimagining of the iconic musical." There have also been many musical stage versions of Baum's story over the years, beginning as early as 1902.