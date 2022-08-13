Rogue One Will Rerelease In Select IMAX Theaters Ahead Of Andor Premiere

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is back from the dead. The standalone film that took the long-running sci-fi saga in entirely new — and ultimately much darker — direction in 2016 is making a return to theaters ahead of the premiere of "Andor" on Disney+.

The special event will likely be a can't-miss for anyone who's eagerly awaiting Diego Luna's prequel series, as it's set to include an exclusive look at "Andor" according to Fandango. The IMAX-exclusive event will begin August 26, 2022, meaning whatever surprises the footage or featurette that accompanies the movie will contain, "Rogue One" viewers will be seeing them almost a whole month ahead of the show's release.

The IMAX event also boasts a new poster for "Rogue One," a stark, black-and-white design featuring the film's heroes set against an outline of the Death Star. With its minimalist design, the illustrated artwork is a far cry from the "Star Wars" posters fans are used to, which makes it perfect for a movie that turned out to be a total departure from the sagas fans knew when it premiered in 2016.