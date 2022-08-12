Rob Zombie Could've Directed A Sequel To Thomas Jane's The Punisher, But Marvel Said No

Yes, when Zombie didn't pan out, the legendary Hill, whose credits also include "The Warriors" and "Red Heat," was also in contention for the job. Jane even met with Hill, a meeting that went quite well, with the director eager to take on the job. Unfortunately, once again, the studio had other ideas.

"We met and fell in love with each other and went to the studio. Walter said, 'I'll write it, and direct it, and that'll be that.' They ended up saying no to Walter Hill for reasons that are beyond my ability to comprehend. That's when I said, 'If you're not going to make the perfect Punisher film with the perfect guy, then who else do you got?' They floated another director who hadn't really done anything in that ballpark, and so that's when I had to pull out. I had to say, 'Listen, I'm not sure if you guys really understand what it is you're doing. Therefore, the chances of f*****g this up are pretty high.'"

And so, Jane walked away from a potential sequel. Instead, we got "Punisher: War Zone" in 2008, which starred Ray Stevenson ("Thor," "Rome") as our new Frank Castle, with Lexi Alexander ("Green Street Hooligans") at the helm. While that particular film has its fans, it performed very poorly at the box office, taking in a mere $10.1 million against a $35 million budget. For comparison's sake, Jane's first film earned $54.5 million and also had a $35 million budget. Plus, the home video market was far better off at that time, which likely explains how a sequel got going in the first place. But that would be the end of the line for Punisher until 2016 came along and Netflix brought Frank to the party for "Daredevil" season 2.