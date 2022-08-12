Emergency Declaration Clip: Song Kang-Ho Chases A Terrorist Suspect [Exclusive]

After over two years of COVID-19, I don't think anyone would want to be on a plane like this — but watching it from the comfort of our homes? We can definitely do that. The upcoming South Korean survival thriller "Emergency Declaration" has been highly anticipated, and /Film has an exclusive clip for you to sink your teeth into.

According to the film's press release, "Emergency Declaration" stars "Squid Game" actor Lee Byung-hun as "a man trapped in an airplane where a terrorist is threatening to release a deadly virus" while costar Song Kang-ho — perhaps best known in the United States for his work as patriarch Ki-taek in Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed black comedy-thriller "Parasite" — plays "a detective in a race against the clock to stop the attack." Needless to say, tensions rise in the air as well as on the ground when forces waiting for the plane to land start to plan for the chaos that will ensue when it does.

In addition to Byung-hun and Kang-ho, "The Housemaid" star Jeon Do-yeon, "Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil" star Kim Nam-gil, "The King" star Kim So-jin, and "Run On" star Im Si-wan round out the cast for the uncannily timely thriller, which was actually written before the global pandemic changed the world forever.