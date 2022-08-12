Emergency Declaration Clip: Song Kang-Ho Chases A Terrorist Suspect [Exclusive]
After over two years of COVID-19, I don't think anyone would want to be on a plane like this — but watching it from the comfort of our homes? We can definitely do that. The upcoming South Korean survival thriller "Emergency Declaration" has been highly anticipated, and /Film has an exclusive clip for you to sink your teeth into.
According to the film's press release, "Emergency Declaration" stars "Squid Game" actor Lee Byung-hun as "a man trapped in an airplane where a terrorist is threatening to release a deadly virus" while costar Song Kang-ho — perhaps best known in the United States for his work as patriarch Ki-taek in Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed black comedy-thriller "Parasite" — plays "a detective in a race against the clock to stop the attack." Needless to say, tensions rise in the air as well as on the ground when forces waiting for the plane to land start to plan for the chaos that will ensue when it does.
In addition to Byung-hun and Kang-ho, "The Housemaid" star Jeon Do-yeon, "Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil" star Kim Nam-gil, "The King" star Kim So-jin, and "Run On" star Im Si-wan round out the cast for the uncannily timely thriller, which was actually written before the global pandemic changed the world forever.
Here's an exclusive clip from Emergency Declaration
"Emergency Declaration" had its world premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in 2021 in the Out of Competition section. From there, the film was scheduled to be released in January 2022, but COVID-related setbacks delayed its release. The movie finally debuted in South Korea on August 3, 2022, and throughout Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand the following day. It will also play at the acclaimed Sitges Film Festival in Spain in October 2022 as part of the Orbita section.
The film's official synopsis reads:
"While investigating a terroristic threat that goes viral online, Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded an international flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same flight suddenly dies a gruesome death of unknown cause, panic erupts both in-flight and on the ground. With steadily decreasing fuel and international refusals to offer aid, the captain and crew will be forced to take unprecedented emergency measures in an attempt to save the lives of their passengers."
"Emergency Declaration" is now playing in U.S. theaters.