Madame!: Everything We Know So Far About The Historical Series Showrun By Andy Serkis

There is no word on the cast for "Madame!" yet, but we do have some information about the crew. Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's Imaginarium Productions has a deal with Newen Connect, the distribution arm of Newen Studios, who will co-develop and distribute the series. Cavendish will produce the series along with Marie Guillaumond at Felicita Films.

Serkis played the motion capture role of Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and directed films like "Breathe," "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." We don't know if he'll play a role in this series as well, though Tussaud's mentor Curtius does seem like a good fit for him. It's interesting to note that Serkis has said before, that motion capture could be used as "digital makeup," allowing people to play real people from history with accurate faces in the future.

Rodolphe Buet, CEO of Newen Connect told the site that the series, "depicts a visionary heroine who shook up conventions in the 18th century and whose journey as a strong independent woman managing to build an empire resonates particularly nowadays."

There is no word on whether or not Madame Tussaud's waxworks — which has now expanded all over the world — will be involved. If they're going to show the creation of any of the actual wax sculptures, someone with knowledge about this very niche craft will likely have to be involved.

There is no release date yet for "Madame!" but we'll let you know as soon as the details are released.