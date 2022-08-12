The Black Phone's Scott Derrickson On The Power Of Unknowability [Spoiler Interview]

I know you decided to rework the scene near the end so Robin and Finney could share the screen when they're rehearsing the phone attack. Aside from that, do you remember a particular moment during the production when things weren't working the way that you'd intended and you had to rework a scene on the fly or reimagine how you were going to shoot something?

It happened mostly in the basement, because Brett [Jutkiewicz], my DP, and I had shot listed or storyboarded everything in there. But those were very human conversations that Finney's having on the phone and with The Grabber. And so there were situations sometimes when I would set up and I would look at what I was doing and what I had prepared to do, camera-wise, and just ... I think one of the real keys to good directing is recognizing when something doesn't work. So I did a lot of readjustments and sort of improvisational shifts — or at least minor adjustments, if not major adjustments — in the basement. I think outside of there, everything is pretty close to exactly how it was prepared to be shot.

In this era of true crime obsession in which documentaries so frequently go into the mindset and methodology of killers, can you tell me a little about your decision to maintain Finney's perspective in your movie?

I'm obsessed with true crime documentaries. You can't name one that I haven't seen. I've seen everything. It's mostly what I watch. And every month, I look up all the new ones and I watch any of them that are interesting and some of them that aren't. But I think that in this case, telling it from Finney's perspective, I think the true crime passion had an influence on it, which is you want to be with that normal, innocent person, gazing at the danger and mystery of this sociopathic, pedophile, killer. It's the otherness of that character, the unknowability. You can't even see his face. What's under the mask? These are the things that make these kind of predators and monsters so fascinating to us, is that otherness. And the only way to capture that was to always be sort of experiencing The Grabber from Finney's point of view.