Cardboard Cinema: LOTR, American Psycho, The World Series Of Board Games, And Zine Quest

In the rush to adapt every released film into a board game, I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone turned their sights to "American Psycho." After all, the Huey Lewis and the News scene perfectly captures the energy of explaining a set of rules to a new group of friends. Here you are, waxing poetic about evolving game mechanics and the undisputed masterpieces of Reiner Knizia, and that one friend who always drinks your expensive IPAs is barely paying attention. Hey, Paul!

Thankfully, the closest we'll ever have to an "American Psycho" bloodbath in my board game group might be "American Psycho: A Killer Game," the new trick-taking game from Renegade Game Studios. Developed by Dan Blanchett — creator of the much-loved "Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein" — "American Psycho: A Killer Time" is described as a game of "yuppie one-upmanship," where players compete for the most valuable elements of wealth while committing the occasional murder in the process.

And while board games have always been adept at showing the seedy sides of capitalism, sometimes you want something a bit bloodier and more thematic to show off the dangers of being a soulless corporate monster. "American Psycho: A Killer Game" does not have an official release date on the Renegade website, but it does look to retail at a very affordable $30 price tag. It should slot neatly next to adaptations of games like "My Bloody Valentine" in your tabletop collection.