Saint Clare: Everything We Know So Far About The New Thriller Starring Bella Thorne And Ryan Phillippe

Never trust what you see on the surface, particularly with teenagers. They could be slaying vampires after cheerleading tryouts like Buffy Summers, or a detective in their spare time like Veronica Mars. They could also be killers. A new indie film is on the way from Screen Media called "Saint Clare," based on Don Roff's popular novel "Clare at Sixteen" (via Deadline). Murders are happening, and the suspect, it seems, isn't who you might expect it to be.

"Saint Clare" is the story of a young woman who has murder on the mind. If you want to get a sense of who Clare is, the tagline for the book is a good place to start: "If Dexter and Faith (from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer') had a daughter and raised her in the land of 'Santa Clarita Diet'....she'd be Clare Bleecker." That's a lot to take in, but it also sounds like a whole lot of fun. Here's what we know so far about "Saint Clare."