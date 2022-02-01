Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham, And Jim Gaffigan Will Star In Thriller Collide

Ryan Phillippe is known for starring in iconic '90s films such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Cruel Intentions," while his other best-known acting credits include Paul Haggis' crime drama "Crash" and Clint Eastwood's "Flags of our Fathers." Kat Graham is known for "Cut Throat City" and "How It Ends," although her breakout role was that of Bonnie Bennett in the hit CW supernatural drama series, "The Vampire Diaries." Jim Gaffigan is best known for his stand-up comedy and his semi-autobiographical series "The Jim Gaffigan Show." Details about their respective roles in "Collide" have not been revealed yet.

"Collide" is being backed by Vertical Entertainment, TPC, and Robert Ogden Barnum, and has reportedly wrapped up production recently. It is interesting to note that "Collide" is the second film to be fully financed by Vertical and TPC, the first being Spencer Squire's thriller, "Abandoned."

Mukunda went on to express his appreciation for his producers, and others involved in the creation and execution of the project:

"As an ensemble piece, I knew even if I did everything else right on 'Collide' it was only really going to work if I got that right cast. So, I'm really grateful to my producer Rob Barnum and Neely Eisenstein, our casting director, for helping me get the actors I needed for this. It's such a strong cast and they've been able to really bring these complex and compelling characters to life."

Vertical Entertainment partner Peter Jarowey also expressed his pride regarding the partnerships surrounding "Collide:"

"Collide is our second foray in this endeavor with Rob and TPC and we are incredibly proud of the progress of our partnerships thus far in creating a streamlined process for fully financing projects. With this now being Vertical's sixth collaboration with Rob, we trust his eye for storytelling and know that between the film's gripping script and a phenomenal cast, it will shine on screen. We look forward to continuing to build upon our financial model with TPC and for others to see its potential for success."

Apart from the top-billed cast, "Collide" will also star David Cade, Dylan Flashner, Drea de Matteo, Aisha Dee, David James Elliot, and Paul Ben-Victor.

The film is expected to release some time in late 2022.