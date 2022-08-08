Grease Star Oliva Newton-John Has Died At 73

Actress and four-time Grammy-winning singer-songerwriter Olivia Newton John has died, according to a post shared on her official Facebook page by her husband John Easterling. The performer, who was 73 years old, reportedly passed away peacefully in her Southern California home.

Easterling's announcement includes references to Newton-John's past battles with breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 1992. The actress was diagnosed with the illness three times, and it spread to her spine in 2017. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement reads, before requesting that she be honored via a donation to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which sponsors research into studies about the effects of cannabis and other plants on cancer.

Newton-John's work impacted generations of music fans and moviegoers. The musician and actor began her career early, singing on stage in groups and solo as a teenager and appearing in the Australian musical "Funny Things Happen Down Under" in 1965. Her biggest break and most-beloved role came in 1978, when she starred opposite John Travolta in "Grease," the iconic coming-of-age musical about star-crossed lovers trying to make their summer fling last year-round.