Bullet Train Composer Dominic Lewis Wanted The Score To Have A 'Concept Album Mentality' [Interview]

I imagine one of the joys as a composer was scoring all these colorful characters, defining them all with music, and composing their themes. Was it just an embarrassment of riches as a composer?

Nothing was off the table. Any genre, any culture, anything was up for grabs. I wanted to go beyond the script for each character and figure out where they are from. What's their background? What would they be listening to? I used that as my barometer of where I eventually would end up with each character. For example, with Lemon (Bryan Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), I'm a similar age to both of them. I'm from England. The first characters I dove into were those guys, because it was close to me. Eventually, I tackled a scene that was late on in the movie.

There's the emotional sequence between Lemon and Tangerine towards the end of the movie. I didn't want to approach it in a way that, as a film composer, you normally would. You'd access the emotion, you'd bring the strings out and you'd pull the heartstrings of the audience. How do I approach this in a different way? Earlier on in getting dailies, I noticed that Tangerine had a West Ham United sticker on the back of his phone. I was like, "Ooh, the West Ham United song." All the fans will always sing "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles" at games and in the pubs — that's their song. Well, what if I do a version of that, a very emotional version of that, that would link these two characters together? I did it, I sent it to David and he loved it, but he was like, "Wow, but it's got to pay off, how do I work this into the story? How do we lay pipe for this to pay off at this moment?"

It's amazing, the fact that I brought this song to the table that was a West Ham United song, and then he loved it so much that he's then working it into the story and making it Lemon and Tangerine's theme. We have the version at the beginning of the film with the 17 kills when they're counting to the camera, how many people they're killing, and then you've got the Cockney Rejects' punk version of it. It became a whole thing from this one little idea from seeing the phone and the West Ham United sticker. That's an example of how far I was going beyond the character.

For Prince (Joey King), she's Russian but she studied in England. I was drawing from more English influences, but also trying to keep it a little Russian. She's very charming, but also she's completely crazy and sadistic. So her theme took on two sides. You've got the fun aspect of it with a lot of drums, a lot of band-orientated things — gritty, almost, because the '90s is coming back now. That really feels like Prince, who I think would be Gen-Z. So it's got that '90s sort of drums and bass and some vocal stuff. On the other hand, it gets very serious. Almost the darker side with the '90s trip hop, just trippy and sadistic and evil. Those two things normally exist separately. But then a few moments in the movie, they come together, so that's Prince.

I could go through every single character, but I was trying to go beyond everyone and really dive into who they are, and what they are beyond the script. I think that helped because everyone does such an amazing job anyway, in terms of acting, it just sprinkled that extra layer on it.

I do want to cover themes for other characters, but as a composer who's worked on a lot of comedies, like "Rough Night" and "Fist Fight," how did your previous experience scoring comedies help with scoring the humor in "Bullet Train?"

It's been invaluable. Oftentimes the best thing to do is to leave it alone and not actually score it. I think the way that I was able to help with this is it is a tonal thing. It being an extremely violent movie, it doesn't feel like it because of the comedy and the tone we set up. Actually, initially, a lot of the stuff for White Death (Michael Shannon) and Prince didn't have that lighter, fun side. After the first preview, there was a whole conversation of, tonally, we need to lighten the bad guys up a bit and get the popcorn vibes going. The music had to move. I think the more serious version of White Death was bogging it down a little bit, not moving the story along.

That change was a nice challenge that helps the comedy and Prince's interactions with White Death as well. It was switching between orchestral and the perfect needle drop, which essentially was my pitch to Dave at the beginning of this whole thing, that I want to come up with a score that sounds like the perfect needle drop. You found a song that worked around everything you need to work around — comedy, drama, whatever we're trying to say with the characters.

I think it's actually more my experience with writing songs and the record business that helped me work around the comedy on this, because I was approaching it much more from a needle drop standpoint. If I mute these stems of these songs, then there'll be a layer that can lie under the comedy and we're not all over it and we're letting it breathe. Obviously, there are slapstick moments, the quiet car, and stuff. That's very obviously being Mickey Mouse about it and scoring everything for that whole nod to that era. But most of the time, with the witty stuff from the back and forth, it was more about staying out. The timing, the rapport, it's so great that I didn't have to do much. It was creating the tone around that and bridging it into more serious stuff or more action-based stuff.

When I pitched this, what if I was going through my vinyl record collection and found this old album from the '70s? What if I used that as samples and I based the score around that? Obviously, I was coming up with the original sample of the album, but that was the goal. Rather than doing a traditional hybrid orchestral that sounds like film music, I think it helped with the tone of the movie, especially the comedy. Even though it was score, it still feels like a song. It's that concept album mentality.