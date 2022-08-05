One Of Hey Arnold's Most Emotional Episodes Was Nearly Killed By Nickelodeon

'90s Nicktoons were a special era of animation. Shows like "Rugrats," "The Wild Thornberries," and "Doug" offered colorful, funny stories for kids, but if you watched them long enough, they also occasionally told heartfelt stories with a purpose. Few of those sincere stories have held a place in viewers' hearts and minds decades later quite like "Arnold's Christmas," the "Hey Arnold" holiday special that shared the heartbreaking backstory of one of its characters.

"Arnold's Christmas" aired during the show's first season in 1996, and a simple plot about a Secret Santa gift exchange gave way to one of the series' most emotional scenes. Arnold draws neighbor Mr. Hyunh's (Baoan Coleman) name for the exchange, and when he tries to get to know his Vietnamese neighbor, he ended up learning about the daughter Mr. Hyunh was forced to part ways with before coming to America. We see the pair's story told via a profoundly touching flashback that's simple enough for kids to follow, yet serious enough to leave adults who watch along with tears in their eyes, too.

/Film's Rafael Motamayor recently spoke with "Hey Arnold" writer-producer Joe Ansolabehere, and he revealed details about how the episode ultimately came to be — and how it almost didn't. "Steve [Viksten, who also developed the show] had been pitching this story since the Mr. Hyunh character had been invented about a flashback to Vietnam, but the network kept saying no," Ansolabehere recalled. Though portrayals of American involvement in Vietnam remained controversial even after the war ended, it doesn't sound like the network had concerns about the specific war being portrayed: rather, he says they just didn't think kids would care about a story like this.